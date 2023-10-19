Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 943.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 953.05 and closed at 954.95. The stock reached a high of 953.05 and a low of 939.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 660,884.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 293,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 937.95 as against previous close of 946.25

ICICI Bank, with a spot price of 938.85, has a bid price and quantity of 938.85 and 700 respectively. The offer price stands at 939.1, with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock's open interest is reported to be 86,232,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹938, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹943.5

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 938. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.98%
3 Months-1.25%
6 Months5.81%
YTD5.94%
1 Year5.22%
19 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹936.45, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹943.5

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 936.45. There has been a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -7.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and there has been a decrease of 7.05 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹954.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 293,555 shares. The closing price for the day was 954.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.