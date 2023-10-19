Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹953.05 and closed at ₹954.95. The stock reached a high of ₹953.05 and a low of ₹939.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹660,884.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 293,555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank, with a spot price of 938.85, has a bid price and quantity of 938.85 and 700 respectively. The offer price stands at 939.1, with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock's open interest is reported to be 86,232,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹938. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.5. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the stock price of ICICI Bank.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.98%
|3 Months
|-1.25%
|6 Months
|5.81%
|YTD
|5.94%
|1 Year
|5.22%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹936.45. There has been a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -7.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and there has been a decrease of ₹7.05 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 293,555 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹954.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!