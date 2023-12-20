Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1029 and closed at ₹1020.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1029 and a low of ₹1012.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹711,776.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 221,645 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
