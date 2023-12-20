Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1020.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1014.85 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1029 and closed at 1020.6. The stock reached a high of 1029 and a low of 1012.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 711,776.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 221,645 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1020.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 221,645. The closing price for the day was 1020.6.

