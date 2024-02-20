Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 1022.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1043.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1023 and closed at 1022.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1045.95 and the low was 1023. The market capitalization stood at 732358.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1067.4 and the low was 810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 210734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1022.8 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 210,734 shares with a closing price of 1,022.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!