Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 975.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 978.05 and closed at 975.55. The stock's high for the day was 979.75, while the low was 967.4. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently 681,284.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.65, while the 52-week low is 757.55. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 290,490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹973.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹975.55

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 973.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9.

20 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹975.55 yesterday

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 290,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 975.55.

