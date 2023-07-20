Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet as investors sell off

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹978.05 and closed at ₹975.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹979.75, while the low was ₹967.4. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently ₹681,284.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.65, while the 52-week low is ₹757.55. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 290,490 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹973.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of ₹1.9.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 290,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹975.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!