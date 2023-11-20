Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹927.8 and closed at ₹935.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹938.45, while the lowest was ₹920.45. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹646,254.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 445,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.