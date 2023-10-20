Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 935.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 937.35 and closed at 943.5 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was 944.75, while the lowest price was 934. The market capitalization of the bank was 654,965.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1,235,253.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 930.5 and a high of 935.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹933, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹935.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 933 with a percent change of -0.22% and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% or 2.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months-3.23%
6 Months4.62%
YTD5.04%
1 Year4.89%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹935.05, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹943.5

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 935.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.9%, resulting in a net change of -8.45.

20 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹943.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,235,253. The closing price for the shares was 943.5.

