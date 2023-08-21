Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 951.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.95 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 949.8 and closed at 951.1. The stock's high for the day was 954.9 and the low was 946.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 665,498.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,137,730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹950.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹951.1

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 950.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15.

21 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹951.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,137,730 shares and closed at a price of 951.1.

