Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stocks plummet as investors turn bearish

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1021.95 and closed at ₹1014.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1021.95, while the lowest was ₹1002.7. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹705,793.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 276,205 shares.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 992.55. The bid price is 995.0, and the offer price is 995.35. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 65,460,500.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹992.8. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.45, suggesting a drop in the stock price as well.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|-3.38%
|6 Months
|8.86%
|YTD
|13.0%
|1 Year
|10.66%
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1006.25. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decrease of 8.6 points. Overall, the stock price of ICICI Bank has experienced a slight decline.
On the last day, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 276,205 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,014.85.
