Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stocks plummet as investors turn bearish

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1021.95 and closed at ₹1014.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1021.95, while the lowest was ₹1002.7. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹705,793.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 276,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.