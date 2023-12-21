Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stocks plummet as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 1006.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1021.95 and closed at 1014.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1021.95, while the lowest was 1002.7. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 705,793.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 276,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Icici Bank December futures opened at 1000.0 as against previous close of 1009.45

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 992.55. The bid price is 995.0, and the offer price is 995.35. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 65,460,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹992.8, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1006.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 992.8. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.45, suggesting a drop in the stock price as well.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months-3.38%
6 Months8.86%
YTD13.0%
1 Year10.66%
21 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1006.25, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1014.85

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1006.25. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decrease of 8.6 points. Overall, the stock price of ICICI Bank has experienced a slight decline.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1014.85 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 276,205 shares, with a closing price of 1,014.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.