Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1044.5 and closed at ₹1043.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1052.25, while the low was ₹1033.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹736,072.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹1067.4, and the low was ₹810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 145,260 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.