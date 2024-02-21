Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1044.5 and closed at ₹1043.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1052.25, while the low was ₹1033.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹736,072.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹1067.4, and the low was ₹810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 145,260 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1048.8, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 145,260 shares with a closing price of ₹1,043.55.
