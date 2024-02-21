Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1043.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1048.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1044.5 and closed at 1043.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1052.25, while the low was 1033.2. The market capitalization stood at 736,072.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 1067.4, and the low was 810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 145,260 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1048.8, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1043.55

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1048.8, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1043.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 145,260 shares with a closing price of 1,043.55.

