Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 995.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Icici Bank's stock opened at ₹993.8 and closed at ₹995.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹998 and a low of ₹990.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹695,979.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹997.95 and its 52-week low is ₹757.55. The BSE volume for the day was 73,181 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:05:22 AM IST
