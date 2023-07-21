Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Icici Bank's stock opened at ₹993.8 and closed at ₹995.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹998 and a low of ₹990.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹695,979.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹997.95 and its 52-week low is ₹757.55. The BSE volume for the day was 73,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.