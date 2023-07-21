comScore
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 995.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

Icici Bank's stock opened at 993.8 and closed at 995.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 998 and a low of 990.35. The market capitalization of the bank is 695,979.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 997.95 and its 52-week low is 757.55. The BSE volume for the day was 73,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:05:22 AM IST

