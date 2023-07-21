Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 995.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 993.8 and closed at 995.45. The stock reached a high of 998 and a low of 990.35. The market capitalization of the bank is 695,279.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 997.95 and 757.55 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 52,738 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹995.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 54,138 shares and closed at a price of 995.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.