Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹993.8 and closed at ₹995.45. The stock reached a high of ₹998 and a low of ₹990.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹693,215.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹997.95 and ₹757.55 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 104,438 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹992. There has been a decrease of 0.35% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -3.45.
Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹991.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.42%, resulting in a net change of -4.2.
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹992.35. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹3.1.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹992.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.9 points.
On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 104,438 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹995.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!