Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 995.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 993.8 and closed at 995.45. The stock reached a high of 998 and a low of 990.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 693,215.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 997.95 and 757.55 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 104,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹992, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹995.45

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 992. There has been a decrease of 0.35% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -3.45.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹991.25, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹995.45

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 991.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.42%, resulting in a net change of -4.2.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹992.35, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹995.45

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 992.35. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, which means the stock price has decreased by 3.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹992.55, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹995.45

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 992.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.9 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹995.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 104,438 shares. The closing price of the shares was 995.45.

