Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 921.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 923.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 922 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 926.55 and the low was 917.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 645,873.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 307,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 922 and a high of 926.75 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Icici Bank November futures opened at 927.5 as against previous close of 924.4

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 923.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 925.8, while the offer price is 925.95. The offer quantity stands at 2100, whereas the bid quantity is 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 89681900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹923.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹921.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 923.7, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% or 2.25. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months-4.18%
6 Months-3.04%
YTD3.43%
1 Year0.12%
21 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹921.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹922

The current data of the ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 921.45. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, indicating a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹922 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 307,256. The closing price for the day was 922.

