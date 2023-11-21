Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹922 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹926.55 and the low was ₹917.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹645,873.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 307,256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹922 and a high of ₹926.75 on the current day.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 923.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 925.8, while the offer price is 925.95. The offer quantity stands at 2100, whereas the bid quantity is 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 89681900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹923.7, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% or ₹2.25. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|-4.18%
|6 Months
|-3.04%
|YTD
|3.43%
|1 Year
|0.12%
The current data of the ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹921.45. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, indicating a decrease of ₹0.55 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 307,256. The closing price for the day was ₹922.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!