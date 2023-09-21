Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 990.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.05 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 982 and closed at 990.45. The highest price reached during the day was 996, while the lowest was 980.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 691,165.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 330,868.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹987.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹990.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 987.05. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, indicating a decrease of 3.4 points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹990.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 330,868. The closing price for the day was 990.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.