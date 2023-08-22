Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock surges in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 950.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹946.55 and closed at ₹950.95, with a high of ₹959.25 and a low of ₹946.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹668200.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 160996 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:07:35 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹954.7, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹950.95
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹954.7. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.
22 Aug 2023, 08:16:04 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹950.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a total volume of 160,996 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹950.95.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!