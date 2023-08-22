Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock surges in trading today

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹946.55 and closed at ₹950.95, with a high of ₹959.25 and a low of ₹946.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹668200.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 160996 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
