Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank reports positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1003.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1005.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 992.55 and closed at 1006.25. The highest price recorded during the day was 1010.6, while the lowest price was 989.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank was 703,969.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1042.65, and the 52-week low was 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 190,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1005.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1003.65

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1005.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.8, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small upward trend.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1006.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 190,164 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1006.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.