Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1050.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055 per share.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 1056.45, close price was 1048.8, high was 1063.85, and low was 1045. The market cap was 736,983.03 crore with a 52-week high of 1067.4 and a 52-week low of 810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 338,041 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1055, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1050.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1055 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1048.8 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 338,041 shares, and the closing price was 1048.8.

