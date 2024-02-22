Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹1056.45, close price was ₹1048.8, high was ₹1063.85, and low was ₹1045. The market cap was ₹736,983.03 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1067.4 and a 52-week low of ₹810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 338,041 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1055 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
