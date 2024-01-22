Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees positive trading day

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹995.15 and a high of ₹1014.95 during the current day.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1008.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹999.1 The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1008.3, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% or ₹9.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹25.25 (+18.27%) & ₹15.75 (+19.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹12.5 (-45.77%) & ₹7.7 (-47.44%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1478.65 7.95 0.54 1757.8 1460.55 825048.67 ICICI Bank 1008.3 9.2 0.92 1042.65 796.1 704077.31 State Bank Of India 631.5 3.8 0.61 660.4 499.35 563589.24 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1806.45 40.7 2.3 2063.0 1644.2 358861.51 Axis Bank 1117.65 1.65 0.15 1151.5 814.25 343884.36 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 998.25 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.7. The bid price for the stock is 1012.55, while the offer price is 1013.0. The offer quantity stands at 9800, while the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 67027800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Icici Bank Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.43% 3 Months -2.27% 6 Months 0.22% YTD 0.26% 1 Year 15.36% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

