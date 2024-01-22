Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 999.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1007 and closed at 999.1. The stock's high for the day was 1014.95, while the low was 995.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 707,388.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock saw a BSE volume of 1,062,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 995.15 and a high of 1014.95 during the current day.

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1008.3, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% or 9.2.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 25.25 (+18.27%) & 15.75 (+19.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 12.5 (-45.77%) & 7.7 (-47.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1478.657.950.541757.81460.55825048.67
ICICI Bank1008.39.20.921042.65796.1704077.31
State Bank Of India631.53.80.61660.4499.35563589.24
Kotak Mahindra Bank1806.4540.72.32063.01644.2358861.51
Axis Bank1117.651.650.151151.5814.25343884.36
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1008.3. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.2 points. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock has reached a low price of 995.15 and a high price of 1014.95 today.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Icici Bank January futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 998.25

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.7. The bid price for the stock is 1012.55, while the offer price is 1013.0. The offer quantity stands at 9800, while the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 67027800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1008.3. It has experienced a 0.92% increase, resulting in a net change of 9.2.

22 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months-2.27%
6 Months0.22%
YTD0.26%
1 Year15.36%
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1008.3 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.92% or 9.2.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹999.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,062,409. The closing price of the stock was 999.1.

