Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 921.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ICICI Bank's opening price was 923.5 and the closing price was 921.45. The stock reached a high of 927.75 and a low of 922. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 649,273.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 160,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

