Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 987.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 959.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 981.35 and closed at 987.05. The stock reached a high of 989 and a low of 957.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 671,769.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 266,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.08%
3 Months-1.06%
6 Months12.14%
YTD7.68%
1 Year4.81%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹959.35, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹987.05

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 959.35. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 27.7.

22 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹987.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 266,049 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 987.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.