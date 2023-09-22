Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹981.35 and closed at ₹987.05. The stock reached a high of ₹989 and a low of ₹957.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹671,769.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 266,049 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.08%
|3 Months
|-1.06%
|6 Months
|12.14%
|YTD
|7.68%
|1 Year
|4.81%
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹959.35. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹27.7.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 266,049 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹987.05.
