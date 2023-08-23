Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 952.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank had an open price of 955.1 and a close price of 954.7. The stock reached a high of 956.65 and a low of 949.35. The market capitalization of the company is 666,380.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 124,469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.45, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 953.45. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-5.1%
6 Months11.45%
YTD6.86%
1 Year11.7%
23 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹952.1, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹954.7

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 952.1, which represents a decrease of 0.27%. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decline in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹954.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 124,469 shares with a closing price of 954.7.

