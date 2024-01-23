 Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.72 %. The stock closed at 1008.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1067.4 and closed at 1008.3. The highest price at which the stock traded during the day was 1067.4, while the lowest price was 1040.85. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 731,557.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.1. On the BSE, a total of 56,220 shares of ICICI Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21:17 AM IST

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1035.15 as against previous close of 1010.1

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1037.5. The bid price is INR 1033.7, and the offer price is INR 1033.95. The offer quantity is 700, and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for the stock is 71,481,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:19:47 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1035.75, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹1008.3

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1035.75. There has been a percent change of 2.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 27.45, which means the stock has increased by this amount.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13:47 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's low price for today was 1029.8, while the high price reached 1067.4.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45:24 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1033.15, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹1008.3

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1033.15, which represents a 2.46% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 24.85.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43:19 AM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.65 (-13.08%) & 8.45 (+5.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.05 (-92.34%) & 3.65 (-84.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40:23 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1443.95-34.7-2.351757.81460.55805686.96
ICICI Bank1033.925.62.541042.65796.1721953.32
State Bank Of India622.95-8.55-1.35660.4499.35555958.7
Kotak Mahindra Bank1805.0-1.45-0.082063.01644.2358573.46
Axis Bank1106.0-14.75-1.321151.5814.25340299.83
23 Jan 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1036.7 and a high of 1067.4 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:21:31 AM IST

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1035.15 as against previous close of 1010.1

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1038.6. The bid price is 1036.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 1036.25, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest is 70761600, representing the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:55:23 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:48:36 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1037.95, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹1008.3

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock is priced at 1037.95, with a percent change of 2.94 and a net change of 29.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.94% or 29.65.

23 Jan 2024, 09:46:03 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months-0.98%
6 Months1.17%
YTD1.21%
1 Year15.9%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1008.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 57,155. The closing price for the day was 1,008.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App