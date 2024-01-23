Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees stock gains in today's trading session

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1035.15 as against previous close of 1010.1 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1037.5. The bid price is INR 1033.7, and the offer price is INR 1033.95. The offer quantity is 700, and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for the stock is 71,481,200.

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock's low price for today was ₹1029.8, while the high price reached ₹1067.4.

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.65 (-13.08%) & ₹8.45 (+5.63%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.05 (-92.34%) & ₹3.65 (-84.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1443.95 -34.7 -2.35 1757.8 1460.55 805686.96 ICICI Bank 1033.9 25.6 2.54 1042.65 796.1 721953.32 State Bank Of India 622.95 -8.55 -1.35 660.4 499.35 555958.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1805.0 -1.45 -0.08 2063.0 1644.2 358573.46 Axis Bank 1106.0 -14.75 -1.32 1151.5 814.25 340299.83 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1035.15 as against previous close of 1010.1 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1038.6. The bid price is 1036.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 1036.25, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest is 70761600, representing the total number of outstanding contracts.

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.11% 3 Months -0.98% 6 Months 1.17% YTD 1.21% 1 Year 15.9%