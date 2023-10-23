comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Surge in Trading

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 932.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 942.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 933.95 and closed at 935.05. The stock had a high of 939.8 and a low of 930.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 653,144.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 590,190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:47:16 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹942.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹932.45

ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 942.25. The stock has experienced a 1.05% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.8. This suggests that the stock has performed positively, gaining almost 10 points in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:08 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days943.40
10 Days946.44
20 Days945.74
50 Days959.25
100 Days957.33
300 Days918.56
23 Oct 2023, 01:30:25 PM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (-42.86%) & 6.4 (-25.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.6 (-54.64%) & 2.85 (-70.31%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:25:44 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 937.4 and a high of 944.8 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16:37 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹940.9, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹932.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 940.9. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.45, which means the stock has increased by 8.45.

23 Oct 2023, 12:51:39 PM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:02 PM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941. The bid price is 939.8 and the offer price is 939.9. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 69,687,800.

23 Oct 2023, 12:38:43 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1523.0-0.050.01757.81427.05849794.83
ICICI Bank940.558.10.871008.7796.1656768.73
State Bank Of India560.85-2.4-0.43629.65499.35500536.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.15-19.4-1.12063.01644.2347677.2
Axis Bank973.9-6.4-0.651047.45796.9299654.62
23 Oct 2023, 12:24:41 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹942, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹932.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 942. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 9.55. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.

23 Oct 2023, 12:19:56 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank's stock reached a low of 937.4 and a high of 944.8 in today's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12:33 PM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.1 (-40.95%) & 6.55 (-23.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.8 (-53.26%) & 2.85 (-70.31%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:12 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy24232323
Buy15151515
Hold3333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:58:03 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹941.05, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹932.45

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 941.05 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 8.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% or 8.6 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37:12 AM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 938.6. The bid price is 938.05, and the offer price is 938.25. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest for the stock is 68,315,800.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37:05 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1524.51.450.11757.81427.05850631.79
ICICI Bank940.157.70.831008.7796.1656489.42
State Bank Of India561.3-1.95-0.35629.65499.35500938.47
Kotak Mahindra Bank1751.1-18.45-1.042063.01644.2347865.92
Axis Bank975.65-4.65-0.471047.45796.9300193.07
23 Oct 2023, 11:28:10 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day is 937.4, while the high price is 944.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:00 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹939.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹932.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 939.15, which represents a 0.72% percent change. The net change is 6.7, indicating an increase in value. Overall, these figures suggest that the stock of ICICI Bank has experienced a slight positive movement.

23 Oct 2023, 10:55:55 AM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-33.33%) & 6.95 (-19.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.1 (-51.2%) & 3.2 (-66.67%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:14 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1518.0-5.05-0.331757.81427.05847004.96
ICICI Bank940.17.650.821008.7796.1656454.51
State Bank Of India561.2-2.05-0.36629.65499.35500849.22
Kotak Mahindra Bank1748.4-21.15-1.22063.01644.2347329.55
Axis Bank978.45-1.85-0.191047.45796.9301054.58
23 Oct 2023, 10:32:52 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹940.75, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹932.45

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 940.75. There has been a 0.89% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16:42 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day is 938.6 and the high price is 944.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09:49 AM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941.9. The bid price is 940.8 and the offer price is 940.95, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700 each. The stock has an open interest of 66852800.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06:13 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43:45 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months-4.6%
6 Months5.32%
YTD4.7%
1 Year4.96%
23 Oct 2023, 09:40:16 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹943.6, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹932.45

As per the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 943.6, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 11.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.2%, resulting in a net change of 11.15.

23 Oct 2023, 09:15:09 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹942.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹932.45

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 942.25. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 9.8.

23 Oct 2023, 08:09:56 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹935.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE witnessed a volume of 590,190 shares. The closing price for the day was 935.05.

