Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Surge in Trading

On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹933.95 and closed at ₹935.05. The stock had a high of ₹939.8 and a low of ₹930.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹653,144.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 590,190 shares.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹942.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹932.45
ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹942.25. The stock has experienced a 1.05% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.8. This suggests that the stock has performed positively, gaining almost 10 points in value.
Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|943.40
|10 Days
|946.44
|20 Days
|945.74
|50 Days
|959.25
|100 Days
|957.33
|300 Days
|918.56
Top active options for Icici Bank
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-42.86%) & ₹6.4 (-25.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.6 (-54.64%) & ₹2.85 (-70.31%) respectively.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹937.4 and a high of ₹944.8 on the current day.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹940.9. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.45, which means the stock has increased by ₹8.45.
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941. The bid price is 939.8 and the offer price is 939.9. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 69,687,800.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1523.0
|-0.05
|0.0
|1757.8
|1427.05
|849794.83
|ICICI Bank
|940.55
|8.1
|0.87
|1008.7
|796.1
|656768.73
|State Bank Of India
|560.85
|-2.4
|-0.43
|629.65
|499.35
|500536.86
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1750.15
|-19.4
|-1.1
|2063.0
|1644.2
|347677.2
|Axis Bank
|973.9
|-6.4
|-0.65
|1047.45
|796.9
|299654.62
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹942. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹9.55. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.
ICICI Bank's stock reached a low of ₹937.4 and a high of ₹944.8 in today's trading session.
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-40.95%) & ₹6.55 (-23.84%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.8 (-53.26%) & ₹2.85 (-70.31%) respectively.
Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹941.05 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 8.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% or 8.6 points.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 938.6. The bid price is 938.05, and the offer price is 938.25. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest for the stock is 68,315,800.
ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹937.4, while the high price is ₹944.8.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹939.15, which represents a 0.72% percent change. The net change is 6.7, indicating an increase in value. Overall, these figures suggest that the stock of ICICI Bank has experienced a slight positive movement.
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-33.33%) & ₹6.95 (-19.19%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.1 (-51.2%) & ₹3.2 (-66.67%) respectively.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹940.75. There has been a 0.89% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.3.
ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹938.6 and the high price is ₹944.8.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941.9. The bid price is 940.8 and the offer price is 940.95, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700 each. The stock has an open interest of 66852800.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|-4.6%
|6 Months
|5.32%
|YTD
|4.7%
|1 Year
|4.96%
As per the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹943.6, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 11.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.2%, resulting in a net change of ₹11.15.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹942.25. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 9.8.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE witnessed a volume of 590,190 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹935.05.
