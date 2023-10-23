Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Surge in Trading

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹942.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹932.45 ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹942.25. The stock has experienced a 1.05% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.8. This suggests that the stock has performed positively, gaining almost 10 points in value. Click here for Icici Bank Key Metrics

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 943.40 10 Days 946.44 20 Days 945.74 50 Days 959.25 100 Days 957.33 300 Days 918.56 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-42.86%) & ₹6.4 (-25.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.6 (-54.64%) & ₹2.85 (-70.31%) respectively.

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹937.4 and a high of ₹944.8 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941. The bid price is 939.8 and the offer price is 939.9. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 69,687,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1523.0 -0.05 0.0 1757.8 1427.05 849794.83 ICICI Bank 940.55 8.1 0.87 1008.7 796.1 656768.73 State Bank Of India 560.85 -2.4 -0.43 629.65 499.35 500536.86 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1750.15 -19.4 -1.1 2063.0 1644.2 347677.2 Axis Bank 973.9 -6.4 -0.65 1047.45 796.9 299654.62 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-40.95%) & ₹6.55 (-23.84%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.8 (-53.26%) & ₹2.85 (-70.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 24 23 23 23 Buy 15 15 15 15 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 938.6. The bid price is 938.05, and the offer price is 938.25. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest for the stock is 68,315,800.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1524.5 1.45 0.1 1757.8 1427.05 850631.79 ICICI Bank 940.15 7.7 0.83 1008.7 796.1 656489.42 State Bank Of India 561.3 -1.95 -0.35 629.65 499.35 500938.47 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1751.1 -18.45 -1.04 2063.0 1644.2 347865.92 Axis Bank 975.65 -4.65 -0.47 1047.45 796.9 300193.07

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-33.33%) & ₹6.95 (-19.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.1 (-51.2%) & ₹3.2 (-66.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1518.0 -5.05 -0.33 1757.8 1427.05 847004.96 ICICI Bank 940.1 7.65 0.82 1008.7 796.1 656454.51 State Bank Of India 561.2 -2.05 -0.36 629.65 499.35 500849.22 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1748.4 -21.15 -1.2 2063.0 1644.2 347329.55 Axis Bank 978.45 -1.85 -0.19 1047.45 796.9 301054.58

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.9 as against previous close of 933.4 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941.9. The bid price is 940.8 and the offer price is 940.95, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700 each. The stock has an open interest of 66852800.

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.95% 3 Months -4.6% 6 Months 5.32% YTD 4.7% 1 Year 4.96%

