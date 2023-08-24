Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 952.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 966.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened and closed at a price of 952.1. The stock reached a high of 968 and a low of 949.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 676,327.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 448,452 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹952.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 448,452. The closing price for the stock on this day was 952.1.

