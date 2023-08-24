Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened and closed at a price of ₹952.1. The stock reached a high of ₹968 and a low of ₹949.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹676,327.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 448,452 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.