Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 995.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank's opening price was ₹993.8 and closing price was ₹995.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1001.5, while the lowest was ₹989. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹697,413.5 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is also ₹1001.5, while the 52-week low is ₹757.55. The BSE volume for the day was 804,726 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:07:24 AM IST
