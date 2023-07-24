Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 995.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's opening price was 993.8 and closing price was 995.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 1001.5, while the lowest was 989. The market capitalization of the bank is 697,413.5 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is also 1001.5, while the 52-week low is 757.55. The BSE volume for the day was 804,726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹995.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 804,726 shares with a closing price of 995.45.

