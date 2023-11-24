Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock dips as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 923.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 922.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 924.35 and closed at 922.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 925 and a low of 918.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 647,324.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 253,506 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months-5.85%
6 Months-1.79%
YTD3.61%
1 Year-0.48%
24 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹922.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹923.05

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 922.25. The percentage change is -0.09% and the net change is -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹922.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 253,506 shares. The closing price for the day was 922.6.

