Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock dips as market sentiment turns bearish

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹924.35 and closed at ₹922.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹925 and a low of ₹918.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹647,324.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 253,506 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|3 Months
|-5.85%
|6 Months
|-1.79%
|YTD
|3.61%
|1 Year
|-0.48%
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹922.25. The percentage change is -0.09% and the net change is -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 253,506 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹922.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!