Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹970.4 and closed at ₹966.25. The stock reached a high of ₹982.45 and a low of ₹966.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹678,217.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 272,953 shares.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹962.85, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹968.95
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹962.85. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.63. This represents a net change of -6.1.
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.65, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹968.95
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹963.65. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, suggesting a decrease of 5.3 points in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|-2.24%
|6 Months
|15.39%
|YTD
|8.77%
|1 Year
|10.95%
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹968.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹966.25
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹968.95. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.7, indicating that the stock has gained 2.7 points.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹966.25 on last trading day
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 272,953 shares and closed at a price of ₹966.25.
