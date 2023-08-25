Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 968.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 962.85 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 970.4 and closed at 966.25. The stock reached a high of 982.45 and a low of 966.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 678,217.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 272,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹962.85, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹968.95

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 962.85. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.63. This represents a net change of -6.1.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.65, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹968.95

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 963.65. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, suggesting a decrease of 5.3 points in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months-2.24%
6 Months15.39%
YTD8.77%
1 Year10.95%
25 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹968.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹966.25

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 968.95. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.7, indicating that the stock has gained 2.7 points.

25 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹966.25 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 272,953 shares and closed at a price of 966.25.

