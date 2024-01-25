Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet on Poor Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 999.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 997.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for ICICI Bank saw an open price of 1030 and a close price of 1029.45. The stock reached a high of 1035.8 and a low of 996.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 701,004.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,826,448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹997.35, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹999.2

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 997.35, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

25 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1029.45 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 1,826,448 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,029.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.