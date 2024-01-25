Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet on Poor Trading Day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for ICICI Bank saw an open price of ₹1030 and a close price of ₹1029.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1035.8 and a low of ₹996.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹701,004.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,826,448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.