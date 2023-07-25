Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 996.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1008 and closed at 996.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1008.7, while the lowest price was 990.2. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 694,246.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1001.5, and the 52-week low is 757.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 308,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹996.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 308,789. The closing price for the day was 996.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.