Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 959.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 956.55 and closed at 959.35. The stock reached a high of 960.7 and a low of 947.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 665,432.34 crore. The 52-week high is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 289,879.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹950.3, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹959.35

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at 950.3, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -9.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹959.35 on last trading day

The closing price of ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the last day was 959.35, with a trading volume of 289,879 shares.

