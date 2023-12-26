Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stocks Plummet on the Market Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1005.45 and closed at ₹1003.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1009.3, while the lowest price was ₹991.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹697095.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,072,468 shares.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹992.55 with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.3 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|-2.87%
|6 Months
|7.67%
|YTD
|11.61%
|1 Year
|11.64%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹993.85, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -9.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 1,072,468 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1003.65.
