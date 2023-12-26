Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stocks Plummet on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 993.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1005.45 and closed at 1003.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1009.3, while the lowest price was 991.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 697095.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,072,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹992.55, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹993.85

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 992.55 with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.3 in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months-2.87%
6 Months7.67%
YTD11.61%
1 Year11.64%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹993.85, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1003.65

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 993.85, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -9.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1003.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 1,072,468 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1003.65.

