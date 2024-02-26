Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1069, closed at ₹1063.65, with a high of ₹1069.75 and a low of ₹1057.85. The market capitalization was ₹744,808.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1069.75 and a 52-week low of ₹810.5. The BSE volume was 665,149 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.