Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1063.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1061.2 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 1069, closed at 1063.65, with a high of 1069.75 and a low of 1057.85. The market capitalization was 744,808.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 1069.75 and a 52-week low of 810.5. The BSE volume was 665,149 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1063.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 665,149 shares with a closing price of 1063.65.

