Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 999.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 999.5 and closed at 999.2. The stock had a high of 1014.95 and a low of 988.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 708,524.65 crore. Its 52-week high is 1042.65 and its 52-week low is 796.1. On the BSE, a total of 1,362,343 shares of ICICI Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹999.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of ICICI Bank shares traded on the BSE was 1,362,343 shares. The closing price of the shares was 999.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.