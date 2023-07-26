comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1000 and closed at 991.85. The stock reached a high of 1000 and a low of 988.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 694,246.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 791.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 234,188.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:06:11 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹991.85 yesterday

