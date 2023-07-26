Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 991.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹991.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹988.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹694,246.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹791.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 234,188.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:06:11 AM IST
