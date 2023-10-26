Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 909.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's 916.05

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 916.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 927 and closed at 929.75. The highest price reached during the day was 934.35, while the lowest price recorded was 911.45. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 641,709.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 246,199.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank closed today at ₹909.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹916.05

Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was 909.15, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous day's closing price of 916.05. The net change in the stock price was -6.9.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1463.5-33.05-2.211757.81445.7816595.36
ICICI Bank909.15-6.9-0.751008.7796.1634842.69
State Bank Of India547.15-9.2-1.65629.65499.35488310.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.55-34.55-2.02063.01644.2336631.95
Axis Bank971.9516.61.741047.45814.25299054.63
26 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 898.85 and a high of 916.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 911.35 as against previous close of 914.3

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 910.1. The bid price is 908.65 and the offer price is 908.9. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest is 20204800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Bank Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 796.00000 and a 52-week high price of 1008.70000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹907.15, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 907.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.9, suggesting a drop in the stock price by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.3 (-31.15%) & 4.6 (-32.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.05 (-9.34%) & 0.5 (-67.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.05-31.5-2.11757.81445.7817460.22
ICICI Bank906.45-9.6-1.051008.7796.1632957.33
State Bank Of India545.6-10.75-1.93629.65499.35486926.83
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.15-34.95-2.022063.01644.2336552.48
Axis Bank968.1512.81.341047.45814.25297885.43
26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹904.6, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 904.6, with a percent change of -1.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is -11.45, indicating a decrease of 11.45.

26 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank's stock reached a low of 898.85 and a high of 916.45 during the current day's trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 911.35 as against previous close of 914.3

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 900.45. The bid price is 900.7, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 901.0, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest for ICICI Bank stands at 22,487,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹900.8, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 900.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.25, which means the stock has decreased by 15.25.

Click here for Icici Bank Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days939.14
10 Days945.65
20 Days944.71
50 Days958.39
100 Days957.13
300 Days918.93
26 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.7 (-37.7%) & 4.25 (-37.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.8 (+22.96%) & 2.9 (+87.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 899.55 and a high of 916.45 today.

26 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹900.75, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 900.75 with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -15.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.67% and the net change in price is a decrease of 15.3.

Click here for Icici Bank Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 911.35 as against previous close of 914.3

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 901.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 900.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 900.95. The offer quantity stands at 1400, whereas the bid quantity is 700. The open interest for the stock is 21001400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1464.75-31.8-2.121757.81445.7817292.83
ICICI Bank901.05-15.0-1.641008.7796.1629186.61
State Bank Of India543.75-12.6-2.26629.65499.35485275.77
Kotak Mahindra Bank1703.8-25.3-1.462063.01644.2338469.51
Axis Bank969.3514.01.471047.45814.25298254.65
26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹901.35, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 901.35. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.7, meaning the stock price has decreased by 14.7.

26 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 899.55 and a high of 916.45 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.25 (-31.69%) & 0.1 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.35 (+27.24%) & 2.65 (+70.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹902, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 902, with a percent change of -1.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -14.05, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 14.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy25242323
Buy15151515
Hold2333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.4-31.15-2.081757.81445.7817655.51
ICICI Bank900.55-15.5-1.691008.7796.1628837.47
State Bank Of India548.0-8.35-1.5629.65499.35489068.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1701.0-28.1-1.632063.01644.2337913.27
Axis Bank961.656.30.661047.45814.25295885.47
26 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 911.35 as against previous close of 914.3

ICICI Bank, a leading Indian banking corporation, has a spot price of 902.5. The bid price stands at 901.5, while the offer price is 901.8. The offer quantity is 2100, and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 20,736,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank's stock reached a low price of 902.1 and a high price of 916.45 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹903, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 903. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, meaning that the stock has dropped by 13.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.1 (-33.33%) & 0.1 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.2 (+26.07%) & 2.75 (+77.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1476.2-20.35-1.361757.81445.7823681.63
ICICI Bank904.55-11.5-1.261008.7796.1631630.6
State Bank Of India549.4-6.95-1.25629.65499.35490318.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1710.0-19.1-1.12063.01644.2339701.18
Axis Bank965.710.351.081047.45814.25297131.6
26 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹902.35, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 902.35 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -13.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the net change is a decrease of 13.7.

26 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for ICICI Bank stock is 905.15, while the high price is 916.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 911.35 as against previous close of 914.3

ICICI Bank is a leading Indian multinational banking and financial services company. With a spot price of 911.3, the bid price stands at 909.35 and the offer price at 909.65. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has a high open interest of 19,623,300, indicating significant market interest and potential trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹912.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 912.85. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3.2. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.96%
3 Months-4.25%
6 Months0.13%
YTD2.83%
1 Year-0.97%
26 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹916.05, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹929.75

The current data shows that the price of ICICI Bank stock is 916.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.7, suggesting a decline of 13.7.

26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹929.75 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of 246,199 shares. The closing price for the day was 929.75.

