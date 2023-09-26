Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets Amid Market Downturn

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹959.95 and it closed at ₹950.30. The stock had a high of ₹961 and a low of ₹941.50. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹669,798.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1,008.70 and its 52-week low is ₹796.10. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 197,424 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹954.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.21%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.64%
|3 Months
|-1.65%
|6 Months
|12.68%
|YTD
|7.35%
|1 Year
|8.4%
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹956.45. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.15 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 197,424 shares with a closing price of ₹950.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!