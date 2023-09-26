Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 956.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 959.95 and it closed at 950.30. The stock had a high of 961 and a low of 941.50. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 669,798.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1,008.70 and its 52-week low is 796.10. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 197,424 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹954.45, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹956.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 954.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.21%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.64%
3 Months-1.65%
6 Months12.68%
YTD7.35%
1 Year8.4%
26 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.45, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹950.3

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 956.45. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.15 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹950.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 197,424 shares with a closing price of 950.3.

