Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks on the Rise

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹995 and closed at ₹993.85. The stock had a high of ₹997.5 and a low of ₹990. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹698,011.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 145,234 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹995.1. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 1.25.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 145,234. The closing price for the stock was ₹993.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!