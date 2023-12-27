Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 993.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 995 and closed at 993.85. The stock had a high of 997.5 and a low of 990. The market capitalization of the bank is 698,011.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 145,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹995.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹993.85

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 995.1. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 1.25.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹993.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 145,234. The closing price for the stock was 993.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.