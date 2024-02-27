Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets on Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1061.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1055, reached a high of 1062.1, a low of 1051.2, and closed at 1061.2. The market capitalization was 739930.82 cr, with a 52-week high of 1069.75 and a 52-week low of 810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 249313 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1054.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1061.2

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1054.25 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -6.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1061.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 249,313 shares with a closing price of 1061.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!