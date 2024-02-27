Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets on Market Decline

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1055, reached a high of ₹1062.1, a low of ₹1051.2, and closed at ₹1061.2. The market capitalization was ₹739930.82 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1069.75 and a 52-week low of ₹810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 249313 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
