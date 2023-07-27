Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 993.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹992.95 and closed at ₹993.10. The highest price during the day was ₹997.80 and the lowest price was ₹990.20. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹697325.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.70 and the 52-week low is ₹791.50. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 131160.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:03:57 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹993.1 yesterday
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 131,160 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹993.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!