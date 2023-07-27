comScore
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 993.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 992.95 and closed at 993.10. The highest price during the day was 997.80 and the lowest price was 990.20. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 697325.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.70 and the 52-week low is 791.50. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 131160.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:03:57 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹993.1 yesterday

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 131,160 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 993.1.

