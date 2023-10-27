Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹912.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹909.15

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹915.9 and closed at ₹916.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹916.45 and a low of ₹898.85. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹636,876.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 771,915 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹912.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹909.15 Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was ₹912.6, with a net change of 3.45 and a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a small increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹909.15.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1469.55 6.05 0.41 1757.8 1445.7 819971.1 ICICI Bank 912.6 3.45 0.38 1008.7 796.1 637251.76 State Bank Of India 561.0 13.85 2.53 629.65 499.35 500670.73 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1702.5 7.95 0.47 2063.0 1644.2 338211.26 Axis Bank 1001.75 29.8 3.07 1047.45 814.25 308223.65

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹911.25 and a high of ₹924.5 on the current day.

Icici Bank October futures opened at 919.4 as against previous close of 914.55 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 911.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 918.25, while the offer price is 918.4. The offer quantity stands at 1400, whereas the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 89572000.

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.7 (+1.52%) & ₹4.65 (-3.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹9.35 (-27.8%) & ₹35.7 (-11.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 931.36 10 Days 942.16 20 Days 942.69 50 Days 957.43 100 Days 956.81 300 Days 918.98

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹914.6. There has been a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 5.45.

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.72% 3 Months -3.71% 6 Months -1.06% YTD 2.0% 1 Year -1.77%

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹916.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 771,915 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹916.05.