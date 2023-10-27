Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 912.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's 909.15

25 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 909.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 912.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 915.9 and closed at 916.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 916.45 and a low of 898.85. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 636,876.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 771,915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹912.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹909.15

Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was 912.6, with a net change of 3.45 and a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a small increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 909.15.

27 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1469.556.050.411757.81445.7819971.1
ICICI Bank912.63.450.381008.7796.1637251.76
State Bank Of India561.013.852.53629.65499.35500670.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.57.950.472063.01644.2338211.26
Axis Bank1001.7529.83.071047.45814.25308223.65
27 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 911.25 and a high of 924.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 919.4 as against previous close of 914.55

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 911.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 918.25, while the offer price is 918.4. The offer quantity stands at 1400, whereas the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 89572000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.7 (+1.52%) & 4.65 (-3.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 9.35 (-27.8%) & 35.7 (-11.41%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1471.27.70.531757.81445.7820891.76
ICICI Bank914.355.20.571008.7796.1638473.76
State Bank Of India562.215.052.75629.65499.35501741.68
Kotak Mahindra Bank1705.4510.90.642063.01644.2338797.29
Axis Bank996.0524.12.481047.45814.25306469.84
27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹913.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹909.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 913.6. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 919.4 as against previous close of 914.55

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 913.55. The bid price stands at 919.55, with a bid quantity of 4200. On the other hand, the offer price is 919.8, accompanied by an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 89605600.

27 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock had a low price of 911.45 and a high price of 924.5 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹914.55, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹909.15

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 914.55. There has been a 0.59 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days931.36
10 Days942.16
20 Days942.69
50 Days957.43
100 Days956.81
300 Days918.98
27 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low price of 911.45 and a high price of 924.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.6 (+0.0%) & 4.7 (-2.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.05 (-22.39%) & 37.2 (-7.69%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹913.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹909.15

Based on the current data, the ICICI Bank stock price is 913.15. It has experienced a 0.44% percent change, resulting in a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

27 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 919.4 as against previous close of 914.55

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 914.15. The bid price is 919.25, and the offer price is 919.45, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 89562900.

27 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1470.77.20.491757.81445.7820612.77
ICICI Bank914.355.20.571008.7796.1638473.76
State Bank Of India559.011.852.17629.65499.35498885.81
Kotak Mahindra Bank1700.05.450.322063.01644.2337714.62
Axis Bank985.513.551.391047.45814.25303223.77
27 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹914.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹909.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 914.6. There has been a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 5.45.

Click here for Icici Bank AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 911.45 and a high of 924.50 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.2 (+9.09%) & 1.6 (-20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 9.55 (-26.25%) & 36.0 (-10.67%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹914, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹909.15

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 914. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.85, which means the stock has gained 4.85 rupees since the previous trading session. Overall, this suggests that ICICI Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive momentum.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 919.4 as against previous close of 914.55

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 911.9. The bid price stands at 918.05 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 918.3 with an offer quantity of 3500. The open interest for the stock is 89,325,600.

27 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1474.010.50.721757.81445.7822454.09
ICICI Bank914.04.850.531008.7796.1638229.36
State Bank Of India560.9513.82.52629.65499.35500626.11
Kotak Mahindra Bank1699.04.450.262063.01644.2337515.96
Axis Bank986.014.051.451047.45814.25303377.61
27 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of ICICI Bank stock was 911.45, while the high price reached 924.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹912.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹909.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 912.3. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.15 (+8.33%) & 5.1 (+6.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 9.8 (-24.32%) & 36.15 (-10.3%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹913.2, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹909.15

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 913.2 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.45% or 4.05.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1472.28.70.591757.81445.7821449.73
ICICI Bank913.13.950.431008.7796.1637600.9
State Bank Of India557.9510.81.97629.65499.35497948.72
Kotak Mahindra Bank1695.350.80.052063.01644.2336790.87
Axis Bank980.558.60.881047.45814.25301700.72
27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock had a low price of 912.5 and a high price of 924.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Icici Bank October futures opened at 919.4 as against previous close of 914.55

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 915.15. The bid price for the stock is 921.25, with a bid quantity of 1400. On the other hand, the offer price is 921.4, with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 89058900.

27 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹909.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹916.05

Based on the current data, the ICICI Bank stock has a price of 909.15. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.9 points.

27 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.72%
3 Months-3.71%
6 Months-1.06%
YTD2.0%
1 Year-1.77%
27 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹909.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 909.15. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.9.

27 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹916.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 771,915 shares. The closing price of the shares was 916.05.

