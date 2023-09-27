Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹959.7 and closed at ₹956.45. The stock reached a high of ₹959.7 and a low of ₹947.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹664,266.57 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 217,744 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹948.55. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a decrease in the value of ICICI Bank stock.
On the last day, the ICICI Bank BSE recorded a trading volume of 217,744 shares, with a closing price of ₹956.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!