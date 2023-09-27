Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 956.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 959.7 and closed at 956.45. The stock reached a high of 959.7 and a low of 947.05. The company has a market capitalization of 664,266.57 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 217,744 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹948.55, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹956.45

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 948.55. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a decrease in the value of ICICI Bank stock.

27 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹956.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the ICICI Bank BSE recorded a trading volume of 217,744 shares, with a closing price of 956.45.

