Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 970.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965.95 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 964.4 and closed at 968.95. The stock reached a high of 972.8 and a low of 960.3. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 679,267.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1,261,529.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹965.95, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹970.45

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 965.95. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.5.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹970.45, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹968.95

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 970.45. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.

28 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹968.95 on last trading day

The closing price of ICICI Bank on the BSE last day was 968.95. The volume of shares traded on that day was 1,261,529.

