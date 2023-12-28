Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹996.2 and closed at ₹995.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1004, while the lowest price was ₹992.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹702,675.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 255,045 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1002.6 and the high price is ₹1011.9.
ICICI Bank is a leading Indian bank with a spot price of 1010.45. The bid price stands at 1009.6 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1009.9 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a substantial open interest of 15,500,100. Investors can consider this stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1008. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.3%
|3 Months
|-2.46%
|6 Months
|6.91%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|11.28%
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1009.65 with a percent change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.9, meaning that it has increased by ₹7.9.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 255,045. The closing price for the stock was ₹995.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!