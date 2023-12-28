Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1001.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 996.2 and closed at 995.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1004, while the lowest price was 992.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 702,675.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 255,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ICICI Bank stock is 1002.6 and the high price is 1011.9.

28 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Icici Bank December futures opened at 1006.9 as against previous close of 1003.6

ICICI Bank is a leading Indian bank with a spot price of 1010.45. The bid price stands at 1009.6 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1009.9 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a substantial open interest of 15,500,100. Investors can consider this stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1008, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1001.75

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1008. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.25.

28 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.3%
3 Months-2.46%
6 Months6.91%
YTD12.5%
1 Year11.28%
28 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1009.65, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1001.75

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1009.65 with a percent change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.9, meaning that it has increased by 7.9.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹995.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 255,045. The closing price for the stock was 995.1.

