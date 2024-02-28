Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1053.75, reached a high of ₹1066, and a low of ₹1046.45 before closing at ₹1054.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹744251.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1069.75 and a low of ₹810.5. The BSE trading volume for the day was 178,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.